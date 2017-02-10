See Huggies' new tiny diapers made for premature babies

Huggies announced a new line of diapers this month made specifically for premature babies.

The diapers, officially titled “Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diapers,” fit newborns weighing less than two pounds.

They’re small.

Necessarily so.

Pre-term births affected 1 out of every 10 babies born in the U.S. in 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In a statement, Huggies said it worked with nurses from neonatal intensive care units and neonatal therapists to design the diaper with special details, like a softer liner to protect preemies’ fragile skin.

The diapers are part of a Huggies campaign called No Baby Unhugged, which funds grants for volunteer hugging programs in U.S. hospitals.

The Canadian Association of Pediatric Health Centers conducted a study for the brand that found skin-to-skin contact with pre-term babies promotes normal heart rates, improved sleep and healthy weight gain.

Pampers also released a similar diaper for premature infants, also designed with neonatal professionals, last year.

(© 2017 USA TODAY)