Seasonal flu reaches epidemic levels in US

Cases of the seasonal flu have reached epidemic levels, according to a report released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC also reported that eight pediatric deaths have been reported due to seasonal influenza and that 10 states have experienced high amounts of people with flu-like symptoms. Widespread influenza activity was reported in 37 states.

Currently, there are 15.4 flu-related hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the U.S., according to the CDC. The flu usually reaches epidemic levels in the U.S. at some point every year.

Flu can cause symptoms of headache, fever, joint pain and cough. The seasonal flu generally spreads across the U.S. from November till March, with the peak number of cases often occurring in February. The number of people affected every year can vary widely, but generally, the CDC reports that "millions of people are sickened, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized and thousands or tens of thousands of people die from flu every year."

