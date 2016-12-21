Planned Parenthood calls Texas Medicaid decision 'playing politics with women's health'

398323 03: A sign hangs in the offices of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America December 7, 2001 in New York City. About 200 Planned Parenthood facilities received anthrax hoax letters last month in Fed Ex packages. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images)

AUSTIN - After a drawn-out battle, Texas officially announced plans to end Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood.

It's a move that could affect 11,000 low-income women, who seek services like birth control and cancer screenings.

The executive director of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes said the organization is not going anywhere and plans to remain open for Medicaid patients. She called this latest move "playing politics with women's health."

Meanwhile, the governor's office said the organization has violated state and federal law.

Planned Parenthood could lose more than $3 million of Medicaid funding for 34 of its healthcare centers in Texas.

The executive director said Planned Parenthood plans to take this issue to court.



"We are taking our next step, as far as the state is concerned, in continuing to pursue legal action,” said Yvonne Gutierrez.



In the final notice of termination, Texas Health and Human Services Inspector General Stuart Bowen cited an undercover video as the basis for the termination. Last year, the video that was released appeared to show Planned Parenthood officials trying to illegally profit from selling aborted fetal tissue with abortion opponents, posing as representatives from a biomedical firm.



The Office of Governor Greg Abbott sent us this statement:

"Governor Abbott has made clear that Texas will not subsidize an organization that admits a willingness to alter an abortion procedure in order to profit off the harvesting of baby body parts. Texans expect that when taxpayer dollars are granted to health care providers, it is only to those who demonstrate that the health and safety of their patients come before a profit motive that puts women at greater risk.”

In response, Planned Parenthood told KVUE News that the videos were deceptively edited and that the group did not do anything wrong or illegal.

"In no way has Planned Parenthood profited from any of these services,” said Gutierrez, "Here we are again, with another attempt by the state to politicize women's health care and attack Planned Parenthood in the process.”

The termination of Medicaid funding will take place in 30 days, but Planned Parenthood plans to file court papers to halt the termination in the next few weeks.

As for other states, the federal courts in Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana have ruled that Planned Parenthood cannot be legally kicked out of Medicaid.

