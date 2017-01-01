More women turning to marijuana for morning sickness

A man rolls a joint. (Photo: PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

More women are smoking pot while pregnant.

A new study by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) finds moms-to-be are turning to marijuana to treat morning sickness and stress.

Before the birth of her daughter, Maria Magnoler battled morning sickness.

"I had morning sickness every day; I threw up everything I ate. It was really hard for me. I lost a lot of weight."

It lasted three months before the symptoms subsided.

"Morning sickness is just a part of pregnancy," Magnoler said.

The new study surveyed more than 200,000 pregnant women between the ages of 18 and 44.

Almost four percent of them said they had recently used marijuana, a 62 percent jump since 2002.

Although the numbers are small, the fact more women are using the drug while pregnant is raising serious concern.

"Marijuana can cause developmental problems in babies brains," said obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Karysse Trandem.

Trandem regularly sees patients who ask if smoking pot is OK during pregnancy.

More often than not, she finds traces of marijuana through routine drug tests and warns moms against smoking.

"It's shocking to me that pregnant moms who are carrying this new life and developing this new life would take a risk of using drugs," Trandem said.

The risks for babies include low birth rates, pre-term labor, and neurological problems.

Risks Magnoler won't chance it in future pregnancies.

"You just need to take care of yourself because you're having a baby, so I would not do that, not risk it at all," Magnoler said.

Doctors worry about the long-term effects that could be evident as the child grows up.

Despite medical marijuana being legalized in 25 states, pregnancy-related conditions are not among those treated by legal cannabis.

