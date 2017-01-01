More and more pregnant women are smoking pot

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Storm Team Forecast
-
Pet Owner: Ham bone nearly killed my dog
-
Population Study: People leaving Austin
-
KVUE Defenders Investigation: 1626 speed issues
-
Friends and family remember teen
-
KVUE Defenders solving your problems
-
Austin woman's epic sign at cowboys' game
-
Getting around town on New Year's Eve
-
Search for Round Rock thieves continues
More Stories
-
Isolated severe storms possible early MondayJan. 1, 2017, 6:06 p.m.
-
Anonymous donor to match $25,000 of $43,000 in…Dec 30, 2016, 12:48 p.m.
-
Austin area's first babies of 2017 born at midnightJan. 1, 2017, 2:03 p.m.