Little boy's 'last Christmas' wish coming true

Jacob celebrates Thanksgiving with his family in early November. (Photo: courtesy family)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- When a little boy asked for cards and presents for his "last Christmas," people responded.

NEWS CENTER first told you the story of 9-year-old Jacob last week. Jacob is struggling with Stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer.

His family doesn't expect him to live to see another Christmas.

Jacob had a simple wish for this, his last Christmas - cards and presents. Jacob's mom, Michelle Thompson Simard, said the response has been incredible.

Jacob received nearly 14,000 letters on Monday alone. That's thirty cartons of letters with more than 460 per carton.

'It's been surreal really! We have already received a number of cards. There has been a huge outpouring of support, prayers, and love. People have shared their personal stories...the Christmas spirit has come early,' said Thompson-Simard.

Jacob met members of the University of Maine men's hockey team Thursday night. They brought him a signed Black Bears jersey and hockey stick and posed for pictures.

Jacob's dad, Roger Guay told NEWS CENTER, "He loves cards from all people. He's also a typical 9-year-old boy. He wants iTunes cards. He plays this game Sim City where he builds an entire city, and he can use his iTunes cards to buy gems, which helps the process move a little faster."

If any toys get are sent his way, they will be shared with all of the kids who are at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center.

If you are interested in sending Jacob a Christmas Card, please send them to him at Maine Medical Center:

Jacob Thompson

C/O Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall St

Portland, ME 04102

The family has also started a GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/xkcjc8

Additionally, the family has created a Facebook page to share Jacob's journey.

