Learn how to get abs of steele in today's Exercise Minute

In today's Exercise Minute we will be working out our abs of steel with certified personal trainer Nicole Gonzales. The best part about this ab circuit is that all you need is yourself!

Toe Touches

The first exercise will be toe touches. To start off, you're going to lay on your back. Next, you're going to lift your legs and extend them straight up to the ceiling. Then, you 're going to use your hands to reach up to your toes and begin pulse up and down for 25 reps.

Lying Leg Raises

The next exercise is lying leg raises. Again you will begin this exercise by laying on your back and lifting up your legs. Next, you're going to lift up your upper body and head off the floor to engage your core.Then, you're going to bring your legs down as far as you can without touching the floor and lift them back up. Do 20 reps of this exercise.

Russian Twist

The last, but certainly not the least, exercise is the Russian twist. For this exercise, you're going to be in the sitting position with your feet flat on the floor. Make sure to keep your upper body at a 45-degree angle and that your chest stays up. Next, you're going to place your hands together and twist from side to side. Do this exercise for 20 reps. Once completed, repeat this circuit 3 to 5 times.

Have a great workout!

