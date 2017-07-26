Hildago Co. resident likely infected with Zika in Texas, DSHS says

A pregnant woman, who recently lived in El Salvador, has tested positive for the Zika virus, according to the Legacy Community Health on Thursday. (Photo: KHOU)

A Hildago County resident who previously had a Zika infection was likely infected in the virus in Texas, Department of State Health Services and Hildago County Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

“Because the individual has not recently traveled outside the area or had any other risk factors, the infection was probably transmitted by a mosquito bite in South Texas sometime in the last few months,” DSHS said.

The agency added the individual, who has not been identified, is no longer at risk of spreading the virus to mosquitoes, and that there is “no evidence of ongoing Zika transmission in the state at this time.” A total of 19 Zika cases have been reported in Texas in 2017.

DSHS began expanded testing for residents in the Lower Rio Grande Valley in April, and recommended testing for all pregnant women. The Zika virus is spread to people through mosquito bites, and can be transmitted from mother to child, as well as through blood transfusions and sexual contact. Most people infected with the virus have mild or no symptoms, but symptoms include fever, rash, joint pain and conjunctivitis (red eyes). An increase in microcephaly was seen during a Zika outbreak in Brazil in 2015.

