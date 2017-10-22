H-E-B, Wal-Mart and other major retailers issuing vegetable listeria recall

On Friday, H-E-B issued a voluntary recall of two products distributed by Mann Packing for possible listeria combinations.

This weekend, Mann Packing revised its recall list and expanded it to more retailers and more products, including Wal-Mart and Trader Joe's.

Here are the H-E-B products being recalled along with their UPC code:

Broccoli carrots, 12 oz bags (4122097508)

Broccoli cauliflower, 12 oz bags (4122097503)

Broccoli florets, 12 oz bags (4122097505)

Broccoli slaw, 12 oz bags (4122097512)

Shaves brussels sprouts salad. 10 oz bags (4122065112)

Veggie toss kit caulibit mushroom sauce, 11 oz bags (4122017706)

Caulibits chopped cauliflower, 14 oz bags (4122009327)

Cauliflower florets, 10 oz bags (4122032278)

Fiesta salad, 12 oz bags (4122097501)

Power slaw, 10 oz (4122083223)

Stir fry medley, 12 oz bags (4122097504)

Vegetable medley, 12 oz bags (4122097506)

Here's the Trader Joe's product being recalled:

Kohlrabi salad blend, 10 oz bags (00586146)

Here are the Wal-Mart products being recalled:

Broccoli cauliflower florets, 12 oz bags (681131328852)

Broccoli florets, 32 oz bags (681131122344)

Broccoli florets, 12 oz bags (681131328845)

Broccoli slaw, 16 oz bags (681131148207)

Stir fry medley, 12 oz bags (681131457460)

Cauliflower florets, 10 oz bags (681131091381)

Cauliflower, 6/16 oz bags (681131122320)

Super Blend, 10 oz bags (681131148368)

Vegetable Medley, 2 lb bags (681131457378)

Vegetable Medley, 9/12 oz (681131328791)

For a full list of all products at all retailers, the FDA has compiled a list here.

© 2017 KENS-TV