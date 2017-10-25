Get your cardio on in today's Exercise Minute

A simple cardio workout you can do in the comfort of your own home.

AUSTIN - Today’s Exercise Minute is a cardio day. Be ready to sweat with this circuit! All you're going to need is yourself.

Jump Squats

The first exercise will be jump squats. First, you're going to start off with your feet placed shoulder-length apart. Next, you're going to come down into a squat position and then jumpy up vertically as high as you can. Try to do 45 seconds of Jump squats without stopping.

Plank Jacks

The next exercise is a plank jack. Get in the plank position with your arms extended out straight. before you begin you want to make sure your hands are placed underneath your shoulders. Next, you're going to jump out and then right back in keeping your hips level with your shoulders. Do this exercise for 45 seconds as well.

Mountain Climbers

Last but not least are mountain climbers. Once again, you're going to start off in the plank position with your hips level with your shoulders and hands placed right underneath your shoulders. Next, you're going to bring your knee to your chest and start making running motions while alternating each leg. Do this exercise for 45 seconds as well.

Once completed, repeat this circuit three to five times.

Have a great workout!

