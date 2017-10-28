Get ready to push yourself to the limit with these upper body exercises

In this Exercise Minute, we will be working out our upper body with certified personal trainer Nicole Gonzales. All you will need is yourself for this exercise.

Tricep Push-Ups

The first exercise will be Tricep Push-ups. To start off this exercise, you will be lying on the floor with your arms fully extending out and your knees touching the floor. Make sure you place your hands directly underneath your shoulders and start pushing yourself up and then back down. Do 15 reps of this exercise.

Up and Down Planks



The next exercise will be up-and-down planks. Start this exercise in the plank position with your feet together and your arms extended out. Next, bend your arms down to the floor and follow this same motion with your other arm until you have both arms on the floor. Then, lift yourself up one arm at a time. Do 12 reps of this exercise.

Rocking Plank

The last exercise is rocking plank. For this exercise, you will also start off in the plank position. Make sure your back is flat and your arms are right under your shoulders. Next, use your toes to push your body forward and then backward. Do this exercise for 12 reps. Once completed, repeat this circuit three to five times.





Have a great workout!

