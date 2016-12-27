Fisher and Michael heart problems shine light on issue

Health (Photo: KVUE.com)

While the deaths of Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher and music star George Michael are sad, heart doctors say there can be a silver lining: awareness.

Fisher died Dec. 27 after going into cardiac arrest. Dr. Caitlin Giesler from the Seton Heart Institute said that's when you're heart just stops working.

She said your heart stops beating, and people lose consciousness. So if you’re near someone who this happens to, you can help, by starting CPR.

"You are not going to harm them if they are unresponsive, and doing CPR, you've got to get blood circulating, and if there's any question, just go for it, because any circulation helps save lives,” said Giesler.

Geisler also suggests using an AED, which can restart the heart. You can find them in most public places, but some admit they’re nervous to use them. Geisler said you shouldn’t be.

"They will not fire if they don't need to fire, they're programmed to sense the electrical abnormalities, so even if you get them and open them up and put them on a patient, or person, they won't harm the patient,” said Giesler.

On Sunday, George Michael died from heart failure. According to Geisler, that’s when your heart can't keep up with demand.

She said the heart muscle usually goes through gradual deterioration, and can be caused by damage from a heart attack, drug use, chemotherapy, or a virus.

"Your heart doesn't keep up with your needs, it doesn't pump enough to keep up with daily activities or events so you become short of breath and tire easily," said Giesler.

Giesler added a heart attack is when the arteries to the heart are blocked. She said most times people don't lose consciousness, but have chest pressure and difficulty breathing. She stresses chewing aspirin, and getting to the hospital immediately.

"Action works, just being aware of these things are important," said Giesler.

She said the stress of the holidays can add to hear troubles. So she suggests eating healthy, and getting plenty of sleep and exercise this time of year.

