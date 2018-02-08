First medical marijuana dispensary in Texas now open in Manchaca

Compassionate Cultivation's dispensary opens in Texas.

MANCHACA, TEXAS - Compassionate Cultivation opened its dispensary doors Thursday for the first time in Texas.

The company is the first of three licensed dispensaries to open in the state. It harvested the first marijuana crop in January 2018.

In 2015, lawmakers passed the Texas Compassionate Use Act which allows doctors to prescribe medical marijuana oil to treat intractable epilepsy, meaning at least two other types of treatments don't work.

Currently, there are only 15 doctors legally allowed to prescribe medical marijuana oil and they say demand is high.

Compassionate Cultivation technicians have to follow strict state regulations with less than half a percent of THC, which is the ingredient in marijuana that can get people high.

Patients can pick up their medicine in Manchaca or it can be delivered to them.

Prices range from $100 to $200.

