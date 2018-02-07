First flu-related death reported in Hays Co., free vaccinations offered next week

Flu Shot (Photo: KING)

HAYS COUNTY - Hays County reported its first flu-related death Wednesday after 366 positive flu cases had been confirmed since Feb 1.

According to county officials, there have been a total of 2,109 positive flu cases in Hays County since Dec. 2017 -- 697 in Dec. 2017, 1,046 in Jan. 2018, and then the 366 since Feb. 1.

In light of the influx of positive flu cases, the Hays County Local Health Department is partnering with Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic to provide free flu shots from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 or until the supply of vaccines runs out at the Health Department, located at 401 Broadway Street in San Marcos, county officials said in an email.

The event is open to anyone older than 4 years old, and there will also be free flu vaccines designed specifically for adults older than 65 years old.

Officials told KVUE that those who attend the event do not have to be Hays County residents to be eligible to receive the free vaccine, either.

County officials said since Sept. 2017, more than 9,000 Hays County residents have visited a health care provider with flu-like symptoms and almost 2,500 of those cases had a positive flu test. Compared to last flu season, Hays County only had 1,001 positive flu cases from September through May.

Travis County recently reported 29 flu deaths as of Feb. 5.

