DSHS: Cheerleading competitions connected to mumps cases

State health officials are investigating two mumps outbreaks, one of which is connected to a series of cheerleading competitions in North Texas.

The Texas Department State Health Services is working with event organizers to notify those who attended one of four cheerleading competitions in November and December that they may have been exposed to mumps. DSHS said it has identified 11 mumps cases associated with this outbreak. The competitions are:

-Nov. 6 – NCA North Texas Classic and North Texas Division II Classic, College Park Center, University of Texas at Arlington

-Nov. 19 – Dallas Platinum Championship, Dr. Pepper Arena, Frisco

-Dec. 3 – NCA Holiday Classic, Dr. Pepper Arena, Frisco

-Dec. 10 – SC Christmas Classic, Dallas Convention Center

A second outbreak is being investigated in Johnson County, south of Fort Worth. Health officials have identified 72 cases in this outbreak, including 71 Johnson County residents and one Tarrant County resident. DSHS is working with school districts in the area to limit its spread since most of the cases are in students.

Mumps is spread by droplets of saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat of an infected person, usually when the infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. The virus can also be spread by sharing cups and utensils. Symptoms include swollen or tender salivary glands, low fever, tiredness and muscle aches. Men can also exhibit swollen or tender testicles.

DSHS said people who are vaccinated can also contract the virus. The spread of mumps can be prevented or limited by covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently with soap and water, and not sharing food or drinks.

