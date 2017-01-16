Doctors seeing uptick in flu cases in Central Texas

Sick man lying on sofa checking his temperature (Photo: Wavebreakmedia Ltd)

AUSTIN - If you're home sick with the flu, you're not alone.

Baylor Scott and White doctors say they’ve seen flu cases almost double in the past week in Central Texas.

Doctor Goddy Corpuz with Baylor Scott and White said they expect a little bit of an increase in flu cases this time of year, but said their new data is worrisome. Two weeks ago doctors said they saw 63 cases of the flu two weeks ago, and last week it almost doubled to 119 cases.

"Recently we've seen a rise in influenza cases, both influenza A and B, which are viruses, and patients present with symptoms sometimes difficult to navigate, whether it is allergies or a virus or influenza which is a more serious viral infection," said Suffridge.

Doctor Candida Suffridge said typically they see cases as early as August and September, and as late as March and April, so January is right in the middle of flu season.

She also said it’s more serious for those who have chronic illnesses like diabetes or heart disease, and for those who are under the age of five and over the age of 65.

Suffridge said they've seen several people with allergies and other viruses come into the doctor. Sometimes it can be difficult for patients to tell if they have the flu.

"Generally when it hits you hard, you have muscle aches, your body aches, just really run down, you have a high fever, and chills, generally you probably have the flu,” said Suffridge.

Suffridge said it’s important to wash your hands, and not share drinks with those who are sick.

She added the best way to prevent getting the flu is to get the flu shot. However, it does take a few weeks to work, so she encourages her patients to get it soon if they haven't already.

If you are already sick, Doctor Suffridge said it's important to get to the doctor right away, because the medicine to treat the flu only works within the first day or two.

