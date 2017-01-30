Dell Children's adding mental health unit with $3M challenge gift

Dell Children's Medical Center (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Nyle and Nancy Maxwell and their family announced Monday a $3 million challenge gift to help fund a mental health unit at Dell Children’s Medical Center.

The challenge gift means the family will match the donations up to $3 million. The unit will have 24 beds for patients, and will treat children with conditions like eating disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. When finished it will also have an outpatient clinic in partnership with the University of Texas-Austin.

The Maxwells said they hope their donation can help reduce the stigma associated with mental health needs.

“It breaks my heart, but right now children in Central Texas don’t have a dedicated pediatric-focused inpatient facility where they can immediately go if they suffer a mental health crisis or, better yet, before a crisis,” Nyle Maxwell said in a release. “Many good minds are coming together to solve this problem and Dell Children’s is taking the lead.”

Construction on the facility is set to begin later in 2017 and is expected to be complete in spring 2018. GO HERE for more information and to donate.

