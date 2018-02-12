Conjoined identical twin girls separated at Texas Children's Hospital

Conjoined twin girls Anna Grace and Hope Elizabeth Richards were successfully separated at Texas Children's Hospital on January 13, 2018. Photos: Paul Vincent Kuntz / Texas Children's Hospital

HOUSTON - Conjoined identical twin girls have been successfully separated at Texas Children's Hospital.

According to the hospital, Anna Grace and Hope Elizabeth Richards were separated on January 13. A team of nearly 75 surgeons, anesthesiologists, cardiologists and nurses performed the seven hour procedure.

The girls were born on Dec. 29, 2016 at Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women, weighing a combined 9 lbs. 12 oz.

Delivered via Caesarean-section, Anna and Hope were conjoined at their chest and abdomen, through the length of their torso and shared the chest wall, the lining of the heart, diaphragm and liver. In addition, they had a large blood vessel connecting their hearts.

Photos: Conjoined twin girls separated at Texas Children's Hospital

The Richards family, from North Texas, learned Jill was carrying conjoined twins during a routine ultrasound. They temporarily relocated to Houston in order to deliver at Texas Children’s and be close to the girls during their hospital stay.

“We’ve thought about and prayed for this day for almost two years,” said the girls’ mom, Jill Richards. “It’s an indescribable feeling to look at our girls in two separate beds. We couldn't be more thankful to the entire team at Texas Children’s for making this dream come true.”

Those interested in the Richards family’s continued journey can follow them on their GoFundMe page, here.

© 2018 KHOU-TV