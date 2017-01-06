Zika-related microcephaly case diagnosed in Travis County infant

Health (Photo: KVUE.com)

AUSTIN - Health officials have confirmed a Zika-related case of microcephaly in an infant born in Travis County in September, but added the mother did not contract the virus in Texas.

Austin-Travis County Health and Human Services said the infant’s mother emigrated from Central America in August 2016, and that she reported experiencing an illness “consistent with Zika” early in her pregnancy. This is the first confirmed case of congenital the Zika virus in Travis County.

Twenty people have tested positive for Zika, including six pregnant women, in Travis County. All of those cases are associated with travel. A total of 294 cases of illnesses related to Zika have been reported in Texas as of Dec. 30, 2016. Health and Human Services said that total includes 20 pregnant women, two infants infected before birth and two who had sexual contact with travelers.

There is currently no vaccine or treatment for Zika. Common symptoms of the virus are fever, rash, joint pain and conjunctivitis (red eyes). Infection in pregnant women is a cause of microcephaly and other severe fetal brain defects.

