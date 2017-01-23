Clinic offers low-income residents cure for Hepatitis C

Health (Photo: KVUE.com)

AUSTIN - A local clinic is helping to give Hepatitis C patients a second chance through a new drug that helps cure the virus.

The drug is called, Harvoni, an antiviral agent patients can get from Community Care Health Center, the clinic is a partnered up with Central Health and the Seton Healthcare Family to provide low-income Travis County residents access. So far, the group has already cured more than 500 patients through their pilot program over the last three years.

“If we can get rid of the virus, they aren't going to be passing it on,” said Physician Assistant Jordan Nicquette.

Central Health funds the new prescription, which in turn helps Community Care Health Centers across central Texas administer treatment for Hepatitis C patients by using Delivery System Reform Incentive Payments- or DSRIP. This focuses on delivery of care to safety net populations.

“Having the medical access program and the CCHC sliding fee scale we use for uninsured--low insured patients we're able to get the testing in the diagnosis that goes along with the medical treatment,” Nicquette said.

The CDC estimates there are over 3 million chronic cases of Hepatitis C in the United States. It can be fatal if left untreated, and it can be transferred in multiple ways.

“Medical procedures, tattooing, a lot of stuff that has no stigma around it has been linked to passing Hepatitis C to people,” Nicquette said.

Many baby boomers, like 66-year-old Roland Goff, are at risk. After noticing he had low energy levels and bruised easily, he took a trip to the doctor. Blood tests showed he was positive Hepatitis C, a result from a history of high-risk behavior.

“I learned 20 something years ago, and decided to do something about it,” Goff said.

He had stage one cirrhosis—liver damage. Goff sought treatment at Community Care Health Center where he was put on the antiviral agent for an estimated three months.

While it's not completely understood why baby boomers are five times more likely to contract Hepatitis C, it's believed a lack of testing during the 40s, 50s and 60s may be behind it.

In 2016, Seton saw a total of 873 patients (combined inpatient and outpatient) who were presented with chronic viral Hepatitis C, while Baylor Scott and White saw around 800 new liver patients.

In Temple, BS&W saw 3,156 unique liver patients in 2016, most with Hep C and/or Cirrhosis. In 2015, it was 2,224, and 1,014 in 2005.

According to a spokesperson from BS&W, liver disease has now beat out cardiac disease as the number one killer of baby boomers and Hepatitis C results in more annual deaths than HIV.

Most people don't show symptoms until the virus damages the liver which can take 10 years or more.

But some key things to look out for: yellowish eyes and skin, upset stomach, fever, easily bruised, swollen stomach or ankles or slower time for blood to clot.

As for Community Care Health Center, they hope to bring awareness to save hundreds of more patients, like Goff.

"A brand new life.” Goff said.

GO HERE to learn more about the risk from the CDC.

GO HERE for Community Care Health Center's website.

GO HERE to learn more about Harvoni.

For Community Care Health Center Referral: 512-978-8280

(© 2017 KVUE)