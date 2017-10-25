Cardio Exercise Minute With Nicole Gonzales

Today's Exercise Minute is cardio day with certified personal trainer Nicole Gonzales. The first exercise will be jump squats. Try to do 45 seconds of Jump squats without stopping. The next exercise is a plank jack. Do this exercise for 45 seconds as well

KVUE 7:50 AM. CDT October 25, 2017

