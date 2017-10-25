Bat tests positive for rabies in Buda

bats (Photo: KVUE)

BUDA, Texas – Authorities are alerting residents after another rabid bat was found near Bradfield Village Park.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said a dead bat was found on the ground in the 500 block of Faircrest Drive around 8 p.m. Oct. 23. The bat was tested by the State Department of State Health Services and found to be positive for rabies.

If anyone thinks they may have come into contact with the animal, they should call the City of Buda Animal Control at 512-312-1001, the Hays County Health Department at 512-393-5525 or the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at 254-778-6744.

The City of Buda has issues multiple rabies alerts in 2017 after bats tested positive for rabies. The following are dates when bats that tested positive for rabies were found, along with the location:

March 22 – Near Santa Cruz Catholic Church

May 13 – Area of Heep Run (Was too decomposed for testing, listed as a positive case by the state)

June 15 – Area of Cullen Boulevard

July 17 – Area of Sequoyah Street

Aug. 2 – Near Santa Cruz Catholic Church

Aug. 6 – Area of Cedar Street

Aug. 24 – Area of FM 967 and Marks Overlook

Aug. 31 – Area of FM 967 and Marks Overlook (Was too decomposed for testing, listed as a positive case by the state)

Sept. 3 – Near Whispering Hollow Park

Sept. 6 – 700 block of Main Street

Sept. 7 – Area of Faircrest Drive

