Can you die from a broken heart?

The death of Debbie Reynolds just 24 hours after daughter Carrie Fisher died comes a shock to many. However, for cardiologists there may be a reason behind it: Broken Heart Syndrome (BHS).

According to The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, it was first reported in the "Asian population in 1990 and named Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy."

“There's an adrenaline rush that comes into circulation that could raise the blood pressure and affect the heart muscle directly,” said Dr. Angel Caldera of Baylor Scott and White in Round Rock.

Some of the symptoms include chest pains and shortness of breath, similar to a heart attack.

Although it was reported Reynolds suffered from a stroke, extremely high emotional stress can still be a trigger, "stunning” the ability to pump blood to the body properly.

Caldera said with advanced technology they're now able to get a more detailed report with coronary geography.

"I remember when I was in medical school and we would study so much as cholesterol, plaques build up over time and people would say, I had a family member who got upset over something and had heart attack and died. The two things just didn't make a lot of sense,” he said.

The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute also states those who have BHS have “fairly normal coronary arteries, without severe blockages or clots.”

And those at risk are typically women in their sixties and seventies who have gone through menopause and people with no history of heart disease, however anyone can have BHS. As more studies have been added over the last two decades, more cases of BHS have been recognized.

"With our practice, I'd say we see at least a couple of patients with broken heart syndrome every month,” Dr. Caldera said. "There is a way to treat it, but it’s just much harder to prevent."

Many who have been diagnosed often recover through lifestyle changes or by taking medication to relieve fluid buildup or manage stress hormones.

Caldera added the biggest thing you can do for yourself is find that strong support system, talking it out is key.

