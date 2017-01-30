Affordable Care Act exchanges sign up deadline Jan. 31

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - The deadline to get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act is Tuesday night.

Ahead of the cut off, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett is urging people to sign up. President Donald Trump has vowed to repeal the ACA, also referred to as "Obamacare," but the Republican-led Congress has not agreed on a replacement.

Doggett said he will not support any efforts to take away insurance from those signing up for the Affordable Care Act.

"As far as the threat of change in Washington and the executive orders and the talk of repeal, you know we voted on repeal over 60 times,” said Doggett. “There may eventually be major change in the health insurance law. But it will not affect the contract that you sign up for before tomorrow night for this year."

If you don't have health insurance, you could face a penalty when filing taxes.

Fee estimates are on Healthcare.gov

The fee is calculated two ways – as a percentage of your household income and per person. According to Healthcare.gov, you pay whichever fee is higher. The percentage of household income is 2.5 percent.

Per person, Healthcare.gov states it is $695 per adult and $347.50 per child under 18.

