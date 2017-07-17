West Nile-associated death reported in Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas – Tarrant County Public Health on Monday reported the first death of 2017 associated with the West Nile Virus.

TCPH did not identify the person who died, but said they were “a senior adult with underlying medical conditions.”

West Nile Virus is transmitted by mosquitoes, with many people never developing symptoms. TCPH said around 20 percent of those infected “will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most people with this type of the disease recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.”

The Texas Department of State Health Services recommends everyone protect themselves by using insect repellent every time you go outside, regularly drain standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding, wearing long sleeves and pants when mosquitoes are most active (dawn and dusk), and use air conditioning or make sure there are screens on all doors to keep mosquitoes out of homes.

Tarrant County reported two death associated with the West Nile Virus in 2016.

TAP HERE for West Nile Virus information from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

© 2017 KVUE-TV