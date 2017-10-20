Gov. Abbott renews disaster declaration for 60 Texas counties after Harvey

TEXAS - More than one month after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation renewing the disaster declaration for 60 counties in the state impacted by the storm.
Abbott's office said Texas will continue to renew this declaration as needed while the recovery effort continues.
Here is a list of the disaster counties:
-Aransas
-Austin
-Bee
-Brazoria
-Calhoun
-Chambers
-Colorado
-DeWitt
-Fayette
-Fort Bend
-Galveston
-Goliad
-Gonzales
-Harris
-Jackson
-Jefferson
-Jim Wells
-Karnes
-Kleberg
-Lavaca
-Liberty
-Live Oak
-Matagorda
-Nueces
-Refugio
-San Patricio
-Victoria
-Waller
-Wharton Wilson
-Angelina
-Atascosa
-Bastrop
-Burleson
-Bexar
-Brazos
-Caldwell
-Cameron
-Comal
-Grimes
-Guadalupe
-Hardin
-Jasper
-Kerr
-Lee
-Leon
-Madison
-Milam
-Montgomery
-Newton
-Orange
-Polk
-Sabine
-San Augustine
-San Jacinto
-Trinity
-Tyler
-Walker
-Washington
-Willacy
