From A to Z: The Sherin Mathews case

Share This Story

Sherin Mathews disappeared, Amber Alert issued

Sherin Mathews' adoptive father's first narrative of what happened to her

On Saturday, Oct. 7, an Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Sherin Mathews after her adoptive father, Wesley Mathews, called police and alerted them of her disappearance.

At that time, Wesley told police he took his daughter, Sherin, outside at 3 a.m. on Saturday to discipline her for not drinking her milk. According an affidavit, he told her to stand near a large tree in the backyard. When he went outside 15 minutes later, his daughter was gone.

Wesley told police that coyotes had been spotted in the alley where he left his daughter. The house in the 900 block of Sunningdale backs up to railroad tracks.

Sherin Mathews (Photo: WFAA)

According to Richardson Police Sgt. Kevin Perlich, authorities weren't called to the home until some five hours after the child was last seen.

"While he was waiting he did a little laundry and hoped that the light would come around and he could do a better check," Richardson Police Sgt. Kevin Perlich said.

Wesley was arrested the same day Sherin was reported missing and charged with abandoning or endangering a child. On Sunday, Oct. 8, he was arraigned on the endangerment charge and a judge set his bond at $250,000. He was released from jail a day later. Wesley was placed on electronic ankle monitoring and surrendered his passport as a condition of making bond.

Wesley Mathews

Two days later after the original alert on Monday, Oct. 9, the Amber Alert was canceled. According to police it was canceled due to a shortage of leads and information. Police canvassed the area for days while neighbors were posting new fliers around the neighborhood and organizing search parties through Facebook groups.

At the time, police said Sherin's adoptive mother, Sini Mathews, claimed to be asleep during the incident and did not face charges.

The Mathews have a biological 4-year-old daughter who was removed from the home and placed in foster care during the time of Wesley's arrest, according to Marissa Gonzales, a spokeswoman with Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Detectives in Richardson filed at least 30 search warrants related to the investigation.

Search warrants obtained by WFAA reveal FBI detectives seized a variety of electronics, including five cellphones, three laptops, a tablet, and a digital camera from the family home.

In total, FBI agents listed 47 items seized from the home, including trash bags, a pink blanket, and a pink t-shirt.

In another search warrant for the family's 2013 Acura MDX, detectives collected a floor mat, DNA swabs, and a USB drive. That vehicle is at the center of the investigation as Richardson police have said the vehicle was not at home between 4 and 5 a.m. the morning Wesley says his daughter disappeared.

Search warrants were also conducted on two other vehicles owned by Wesley and Sini. Both indicated multiple swabs were taken from the vehicles, but detectives said the focus of their investigation remained on the whereabouts of the Acura SUV.

Sherin Mathews search: Warrants detail items seized from home None

After missing for two weeks, countless search efforts by police, and community members, a small child's body was found in a drain culvert during a search operation on Sunday, Oct. 22. The culvert is less than a mile away from the Mathews' home.

Police were not able to immediately identify the body. Two days later, on Oct. 24, The Dallas County medical examiner confirmed that the body found was that of Sherin Mathews. Officials were able to confirm her identity with dental records provided by Sini.

Richardson police hold presser regarding body found during search for Sherin Mathews None

A changing story

Wesley Mathews says Sherin 'choked on her milk'

An arrest warrant obtained by WFAA detailed the conflicting story that led to the re-arrest of Wesley on Monday, Oct. 23.

The warrant states that Wesley told police Sherin choked on milk in the early morning hours of Oct. 7 and "believed she had died."

He alleged that he had been trying to get her to drink her milk in the garage at about 3 a.m. He said he "physically assisted" Sherin in drinking her milk when she wouldn't listen to him, according to the warrant.

"She was coughing and her breathing slowed," the warrant reads. "Eventually, Wesley Mathews no longer felt a pulse on the child and believed she had died."

He then admitted to police that he removed the body from the home, the warrant reads.

Warrant: Father now claims Sherin Mathews choked None

In his initial interview with police in the days after Sherin's disappearance, Wesley had said he put Sherin outside as punishment for not drinking her milk.

On his second arrest, Wesley was charged with felony injury to a child immediately after providing investigators at the Richardson Police Department with the conflicting story.

"When they came in, they provided us with some information that was contrary to what we had previously been told regarding [Sherin Mathews'] disappearance," said Kevin Perlich, Richardson PD spokesperson.

Wesley's bond has been set at $1 million and he was transferred to the Dallas County Jail as of Wednesday, Oct. 25. Wesley is currently under protective custody and suicide watch, a common practice with high-profile cases.

"It is possible that he could bond out again," Perlich said.

Who is Sherin Mathews?

A team of journalists traveled to Bihar, India to find out about her life before coming to America

Sherin had been abandoned by her biological parents for reasons we may never know. She had been found close to a bush at a nearby train station in the city of Gaya, India. Social workers found her and took her to an orphanage in another city, Nalanda, almost two hours away.

Jobin Panicker and Alisha Ebrahimji travel to India to find out more about the girl who would become Sherin Mathews. None

Sherin lived in an orphanage formerly known as the Nalanda Mother Teresa Anath Seva Ashram. She had lived there since she was an infant. At the time of her stay in the orphanage she was named Saraswati. Orphanage workers did not know her real name when she was found.

WFAA sent a team of journalists to Bihar, India to learn more about Sherin's life as Saraswati, before she was adopted and brought to Dallas as Sherin.

WFAA Original: Sherin Mathews life in India WFAA

Saraswati's meaning has religious ties, it is the name of a Hindu river goddess. It was Sini and Wesley that gave her the name Sherin.

Babita Kumari, Sherin's caretaker at the orphanage, gave WFAA an inside look at how she behaved while she was in her care.

Kumari explained that the children she used to take care of at her adoption agency never knew a real mother or father. This was especially true for Sherin -- she used to call Kumari "mumma."

WFAA's Alisha Ebrahimji & Jobin Panicker in India sharing what they've learned about Sherin Mathews' life before she was adopted, brought to Dallas. http://on.wfaa.com/2gREfRY WFAA

Sherin spoke Hindi with Kumari and the other children, the native language in North India. Her adoptive parents speak Malayalam, a common language in South India. Kumari says when Sini and Wesley came to adopt Sherin, Sini barely spoke any Hindi.

Kumari says it was very difficult for her to let Sherin leave with her new adoptive parents, Sini and Wesley, but at the time she thought it was for the best. Kumari talked about how sending her to America meant better opportunities for her and a chance to be provided for better than she was in India.

When Kumari looked at photos of Sherin throughout her short life, we asked Kumari what emotions she had as she looked at them. All she could say was that looking at the progression of photos taken at various points in her life, she sensed a "pattern of sadness" on Sherin's face.

"This could have been avoided," Kumari said. "Saraswati [Sherin] should have been alive."

Many have speculated about Sherin's developmental rate. The Mathews themselves even said she had an eating disorder. Kumari, however, says while she was in her care Sherin had no issues ever drinking milk or eating food. The only thing that set her apart from the other children was a crossed eye.

Kumari said the Mathews couple appeared "loving." Before they were united, she said Wesley called often for updates and even "requested me to put a phone up to Sherin's ear." Kumari elaborated that this was so that Sherin could hear their voice over the phone.

'Love & Justice for Sherin Saraswati Mathews'

A Facebook group dedicated to Sherin Mathews, comprised of concerned North Texans

North Texans have demanded answers and have frequently taken to social media to express their thoughts and feelings from the moment Sherin was reported missing.

A Facebook group called 'Love & Justice for Sherin Saraswati Mathews' has a following of over 9,500 members. The group contains concerned community members who want justice for Sherin and want to know every facet of how this story continues to unfold over time.

The group is one of many that has been created as a place for people heavily invested in this story to come and share their feelings, memories, and updates on Sherin and her adoptive parents, Wesley and Sini.

Strangers completely unrelated to the Mathews family have organized a series of vigils, search parties when Sherin was missing, and interfaith ceremonies, to honor Sherin's life.

(Photo: WFAA)

Eight trash bags and 15 bins filled with stuffed animals from Sherin's vigils have been cleaned and donated to children in need.

Community members are currently working on a permanent memorial for Sherin. They've already had one meeting to discuss a granite bench they'd like to put in a Richardson cemetery that has offered to provide the space.

Sherin Mathews laid to rest

A private funeral ceremony was held for the burial of baby Sherin

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, Sherin was laid to rest.

The funeral was held "according to the religious beliefs and the cultural heritage of her family," attorneys Mitchell R. Nolte and Gregg Gibbs said in a statement.

Her burial location is being kept a secret, the attorneys said. Sini was in attendance, along with close family and friends. Wesley was not.

Sherin Mathews buried in North Texas WFAA

"Because of the intense press and social media attention in this case, the family chose to keep the ceremony private so the focus could be on Sherin’s future in Heaven and not on her tragic death on Earth," the attorneys said.

They added that the family "cannot express their gratitude to everyone personally," but appreciates the outpouring of prayers and love during this time.

Seven weeks after Sherin Mathews' body was found, the location where she was laid to rest was released.

Sherin Mathews' gravesite in Allen, Texas

Sources close to the family tell WFAA that they wanted to wait until the headstone had arrived before releasing the location.

The headstone reads "Moment In Our Arms, Lifetime In Our Hearts." A source close to the family says those words were chosen by Wesley.

Sini Mathews jailed

New details emerge when Sini Mathews turned herself in to authorities

Three weeks later, on Thursday, Nov. 16, Sini Mathews turned herself into police. She is charged with abandoning or endangering a child and her bond was set at $250,000.

Sini Mathews in Richardson city jail. (Photo: WFAA)

The charges came three days after Sini appeared in court for custody of the Mathews' biological 4-year-old daughter, who had been in foster care since Sherin's disappearance.

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA Thursday detailed what happened the day before Sherin was reported missing. According to the affidavit, Sini, Wesley, and their biological daughter went to a restaurant in Garland, leaving Sherin behind.

VIDEO: Richardson police explains arrest of Sini Mathews, adoptive mother of Sherin Mathews WFAA

"The Mathews family went out to dinner Friday evening, left Sherin behind without any kind of adult supervision or anything like that," said Sgt. Perlich.

Cell phone records and receipts place Sini and Wesley at the restaurant the night of Oct. 6. The itemized receipt indicates that the family ordered one child's meal at the restaurant, which was also confirmed by the waiter serving their table.

"We used cell records and financial records and then we were able to contact the people who worked at the restaurant," Perlich said.

VIDEO: Sherin Mathews' mother booked into jail WFAA

The affidavit says Sherin was left at home for an hour-and-a-half. When her adoptive parents returned, she was "still in the kitchen," they told police. The affidavit does not provide clarity on how or when Sherin died.

Wesley and Sini both remain in custody at Dallas County Jail.

Wesley and Sini Mathews (Photo: WFAA)

Sini back in court

Sini Mathews went back to court to have her bond reduced

The bond for Sini was reduced to $100,000 in a hearing on Monday, Nov. 27.

At the center of the 9 a.m. hearing was testimony regarding whether or not Sini is a flight risk should she bond out of the Richardson city jail.

Richardson police Det. Jules Farmer said the department received information that Sini requested her biological daughter’s shot records last month and they believe she may have planned to flee to India, possibly with a fake passport.

Sini’s defense attorneys were calling for her bond to be reduced to the typical amount for a child endangerment charge ($500), which Sini faces after it was discovered she and her husband left Sherin home alone in the hours before her disappearance.

They argued there were no indications Sini planned to flee or produce a fake passport and if she requested shot records for her daughter, it was so the girl could be taken to stay with family in India but Sini would not follow. The girl is currently staying with family in the Houston area.

Before the judge made her decision, the prosecution did not mince words in closing arguments.

"This woman is wicked enough to leave a 3-year-old in her house while she and her husband goes to dinner,” 1st Assistant Mike Snipes with the Dallas District Attorney's Office said. “That shows a level of depravity in this woman's heart in and of itself."

Sini Mathews' bond lowered despite flight risk WFAA

State asks Mathews couple about Sherin's broken bones

During a CPS hearing new details emerged about broken bones Sherin endured

On Wednesday Nov. 29, the second CPS custody hearing wrapped up for the day over the Mathews' biological child.

Wesley was expected to either surrender his parental rights for his 4-year-old daughter or have them terminated by the state -- neither of the two happened during this hearing because two more witnesses have yet to take the stand.

Sini Mathews took the stand during the hearing as a witness, but invoked her 5th Amendment rights on most questions asked by the state in the 37 minutes she was on the stand.

The state asked several questions about the night Sherin disappeared, as well as questions about alleged broken bones the 3-year-old suffered last spring. Sini was asked by the state if Sherin had a broken femur, elbow, and tibia between January and March of this year. She was also asked by the state if Sherin suffered another set of fractures in February or March, and whether Sini told doctors that Sherin had a Vitamin D deficiency, leading to her broken bones.

Sini wouldn't answer those questions, and told the state that she plans to see her biological daughter in a supervised CPS visitation if and when she posts bond.

Just after 2 p.m., Wesley Mathews took the stand, also invoking his 5th Amendment right. His attorney told him to look at him before answering any questions and then signed a hand signal of a "five" after several questions before the court recessed.

The state said no 911 call was ever made. Wesley had called the non-emergency line when he first tried to seek help for Sherin.

Following both Sini and Wesley taking the stand, three witnesses were called to take the stand as well.

The first witness, Dr. Susan Dakil is a pediatrician also certified in child abuse pediatrics. Dr. Dakil says Sherin was hospitalized in Feb. 2017 and also had an elbow fracture in Sep. 2016.

The explanation from Sini and Wesley for her September injury was that their oldest, biological daughter pushed Sherin off couch, resulting in elbow fracture.

Dr. Dakil said in February Sherin Mathews was admitted for bilateral fractures. Sini said she slipped on slide and they had grabbed her. Wesley was not there to give that explanation.

The pediatrician said Sherin was classified as a "failure to thrive" patient which means she was below the third percentile of the growth curve for children of the same age. She says Sherin continued to lose weight.

A skeletal survey consisting of 23 x-rays was completed in Feb. 2017 which showed fractures in Sherin's tibia and femur, both in different stages of healing-- meaning there was more than one episode of violence and trauma. It's difficult for the pediatrician to say when they occurred however.

A second skeletal survey in March was completed and it showed further healing of fractures which would rule out the injuries happening in India prior to adoption like Sini had noted to Dr. Dakil.

When Dr. Dakil reported her findings to Sini, that Sherin's injuries were not related to her time in India or from slipping on a slide, etc. Dr. Dakil said Sini responded with fewer questions than she had anticipated.

Dr. Dakil said she filed a CPS report and called the hotline. She tried to find other explanations to Sherin's injuries but could not.

The pediatrician said when she told Sini that she was going to alert CPS based on her findings of the condition of Sherin's body, Sini said she didn't approve and that involving CPS would disrupt the family's weekend plans.

Around 4 p.m., the hearing concluded for the day leaving two more witnesses to take the stand.

The judge said they will continue to hear from two more witnesses and court resumed on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.

Sini, Wesley asked about Sherin Mathews' broken bones during CPS hearing WFAA

CPS commissioner speaks about the organization's failures

In an exclusive sit down, the commissioner talks about flaws in the system

The Child Protective Services commissioner, in an exclusive interview with WFAA, said he is disappointed with the department's investigation in the Sherin Mathews case and promised to get to the bottom of it.

WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre sat down with Hank Whitman, who serves as the commissioner for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Some of the questions have been edited for brevity and clarity.

See the full, raw interview below:

RAW: Commissioner says CPS failed Sherin Mathews WFAA

Adoption relations between U.S. and India

Lawmakers and activists push to change adoption laws and processes

While in India, WFAA spoke with Dr. Ashok Choudary at his compound. Dr. Choudary is the former president of Bihar Congress and Bihar Minister of Education.

Choudary spoke about his work in education and his current role in the upcoming legislative session. On Wednesday, Nov. 27, all 74 members of the legislative body will gather to discuss new action items. He said the adoption process and relations with the United States will definitely be a topic of conversation. Activists in India have called for adoption laws and processes to change immediately.

"I think [prospective] parents should stay in the city where the child is before adoption so they can really get to know the child and make sure it's a good fit," Choudary proposed.

Choudary spoke about the stigma surrounding the South Asian community when it comes to adopting and couples who decide to adopt. He said maybe the pressure of this stigma and difficulties the Mathews say they had with Sherin contributed to them being unable to care for her.

Arun Dohle, an activist with an organization called "Against Child Trafficking," says intercontinental adoptions must come to a halt.

"American parents should take care of American children, and India is able to take care of its own children," he said. "It should just be stopped."

Dohle said he doesn't like the violation of children's rights and very little resources are being established to administer proper care in India.

"The point is that the Indian government has no way of following up with what happens to U.S. children," he said.

At that point, Dhole says, the entire Indian country has essentially abandoned the child.

Following Wesley's arrest, Richardson police met with the Indian consulate to go over adoption procedures. The exact role the Indian government will play is unclear at this time.

Parental rights in question for Mathews couple

A judge temporarily blocked the Mathews from seeing their biological child

Wesley and Sini's biological 4-year-old daughter, who was placed in foster care for weeks following the disappearance of her sister, Sherin, was still in state custody.

The couple appeared in court on Monday, Oct. 23 for their first hearing, but it was pushed back to Nov. 13 so Wesley could hire a civil attorney.

Prosecutors looked at taking away all of Wesley's parental rights, known as an aggravated circumstances motion.

CPS hurdles ahead after parents' arrest in Sherin Mathews case WFAA

Sini made the second court appearance on Monday, Nov. 13 prior to her arrest, Wesley, however, did not. His civil attorney said he did expect to see him.

"For whatever reason he was not brought over [from the jail]. I cannot give you that reason. I will say that I did leave a message to have him brought over," he said.

The second CPS hearing was held to find out what the next steps would be for their daughter. The state decided she would live with relatives in the Houston area.

While in foster care, Sini had been able to visit with the child once a week.

During a custody hearing on Dec. 5, the court denied the Mathews any right to see their biological child.

The court has found aggravated circumstances and has denied the Mathews parents of seeing their biological child until a former civil trial has taken place.

CPS does not have to provide any family reunification services at this time. Their biological child is with relatives in the Houston area.

The Mathews were expected back in court on Jan. 3 but it has been delayed until Jan. 26. The purpose of this hearing is to officially determine custody of their biological daughter. Attorneys for both clients asked the judge for a delay so they could work on an agreement between both parties.

Two outcomes are possible for the next CPS hearing:

Sini and Wesley could both voluntarily relinquish their parental rights. The court could terminate their rights involuntarily during a formal civil trial.

Both outcomes have severe and long-lasting consequences. Following termination, the parent and child no longer share a legal relationship and this decision is irreversible once completed. Basically, the child is legally free to be adopted by someone else.

The hearing has been rescheduled for Jan. 26 at 9 a.m.

Autopsy report for Sherin Mathews

Documents reveal the child died of 'homicidal violence'

Officials who have reviewed a copy of Sherin's autopsy report confirmed to WFAA that she died of 'homicidal violence,' the deliberate and unlawful killing of one person by another. A cause of death could not be determined due to extensive decomposition, the official said.

Attorney's for Sini and Wesley received copies of the autopsy report on the evening of Jan. 2.

The attorney representing Sini said the report, received from the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, does not implicate her in Sherin’s death.

There is nothing in the autopsy results that indicate Sini Mathews had anything to do with the death of Sherin Mathews,” Mitch Nolte told WFAA in a statement late Tuesday.

Nolte did not provide more specific comments on the findings because he was not aware if the report had been made public.