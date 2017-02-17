Fox host Shepard Smith slams president, Trump supporters call for his head

(Photo: Shapard Smith/Twitter)

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith is under fire for criticizing President's Trump's treatment of CNN reporter Jim Acosta during a freewheeling news conference Thursday and for Trump's refusal to answer questions about his campaign's ties to Russia.

"It's crazy what we're watching every day," Smith said after Trump's news conference. "It's absolutely crazy. He keeps repeating ridiculous, throwaway lines that are not true at all and sort of avoiding this issue of Russia as if we're some kind of fools for asking the question. Really? Your opposition was hacked and the Russians were responsible for it and your people were on the phone with Russia on the same day it was happening and we're fools for asking the questions? No sir."

"We have a right to know," Smith added. "You call us fake news and put us down like children for asking questions on behalf of the American people."

Like Megyn Kelly, Smith got a taste of the social media fury of Trump supporters who believe a Fox News host has scorned the president:

BOYCOTT Shepard Smith on FOX News. FOX News, please dump Shepard Smith. He's ruining your newscast. Signed, "We The People". PLEASE RETWEET! — William Chiappi Jr (@ChiappiJr) February 16, 2017

Shepard Smith should be fired. Left are professional victims. Offending them comes w/ the territory. #Trump gets it. Stay offensive#MAGA — Jon Cutting 🇺🇸 (@JonCuttingMAGA) February 17, 2017

RETWEET if you want to see Fox News get rid of hate-filled Shepard Smith. pic.twitter.com/dR4eAZaA4B — Jack Murphy (@RealJack) February 17, 2017

