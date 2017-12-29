Update: Three dead including gunman in shooting at auto repair shop in SW Houston

Bemer Plus auto repair shop Friday evening. (Photo: Janelle Bludau, KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Three people are dead after a shooting took place at an auto repair shop in southwest Houston Friday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Houston Police say a gunman walked into Bemer Plus on South Post Oak Road and opened fire, killing two employees.

Officers said the suspect then walked out of the shop and turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.

In a media briefing Friday evening, officers said the gunman is a former employee and multiple people were inside the business at the time including additional employees and customers.

However, no other injuries have been reported. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

The identities of the victims and the gunman have not yet been released by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

