SAN ANTONIO - A former H-E-B executive guilty of 48 counts of child pornography was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a judge Friday evening.

The founder of H-E-B's Central Market, 63-year-old John Morgan Campbell will serve 10 years on 6 counts and 8 years on 43 counts concurrently.

Campbell was indicted in 2016 on 61 child pornography charges, according to the Bexar County district clerk.

Last October, Jurors found him guilty of 48 counts and not guilty on 5 counts. The charges stem from 2014 where Campbell is accused of possessing nude pictures of underage boys.

