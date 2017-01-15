FORECAST: Rough weather possible Sunday

AUSTIN - We are continuing to track the possibility of two rounds of severe weather across Central Texas Sunday. Though the severe threat is not widespread, a few storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and a brief tornado. Areas west of I-35 have the best chance of seeing severe weather.

DETAILS:

A strong area of low pressure still out west over El Paso, TX, will be moving to the north of Central Texas Sunday evening.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

A warm front will lift north of Central Texas during the afternoon hours which will surge temperatures into the low to mid 70s for Sunday afternoon despite little to no sunshine. Moisture and instability levels will be on the increase which may spark a couple thunderstorms across Central Texas for the late afternoon.

Most places will likely NOT see this. However, any storm that does develop may produce high winds, large hail and a brief tornado.

SUNDAY EVENING/MONDAY MORNING:

We then turn our attention to late Sunday night and overnight into early Monday morning.

A cold front is expected to push east towards Central Texas bringing with it a line of showers and thunderstorms to most of us west and along I-35. These storms may pack a punch. The hill country looks to see the first storms move through before midnight.

As of now, the timing puts thunderstorms in the Austin metro just after midnight. These storms will have the potential of producing damaging winds, large hail and a brief tornado. With that said, the primary threats are high winds and hail.

The line of showers and storms are expected to weaken significantly as they move to the east of I-35.

The flooding threat looks to be low with this system as any thunderstorms will move in and out fairly quickly. Some areas may see 1-2" of rain with locally heavier amounts.

Stay with the KVUE Storm Team as we continue to monitor this storm system.

(© 2017 KVUE)