Shakira postpones ‘El Dorado World Tour;' Texas dates rescheduled

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress/Singer Shakira attends the Premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia" at the El Capitan Theatre on February 17, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Photo: Frederick M. Brown, 2016 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – On the advice of her doctors, Shakira has postponed her U.S. and European legs of her “El Dorado World Tour,” including three shows scheduled in Texas.

Shakira’s doctors have determined that she needs to spend the next few months working towards recovery in order for her vocal cords to be in optimal condition for touring, according to a press release.

Tickets will be valid for the new date in each city or can be refunded at point of purchase if needed.

New dates for both the U.S. and European legs were announced beginning in June 2018. Her Dallas, Houston and San Antonio shows have been rescheduled for Aug. 21, Aug. 22, and Aug. 24, 2018, respectively.

Please see below for all new European and U.S. tour dates.

*NEW U.S. & EUROPEAN DATES – EL DORADO WORLD TOUR

DATE CITY VENUE June 5, 2018 June 7, 2018 June 9, 2018 Cologne, Germany Antwerp, Belgium Amsterdam, Netherlands Lanxess Arena Sportpaleis Ziggo Dome June 13, 2018 June 14, 2018 Paris, France Paris, France AccorHotels Arena AccorHotels Arena June 17, 2018 June 19, 2018 June 21, 2018 Munich, Germany Luxembourg, Luxembourg Milan, Italy Olympiahalle Rockhal Mediolanum Forum June 22, 2018 June 25, 2018 June 28, 2018 June 30, 2018 Zurich, Switzerland Montpellier, France Lisbon, Portugal Bilbao, Spain Hallenstadion Park&Suites Arena Altice Arena Bilbao Exhibition Centre July 1, 2018 July 3, 2018 July 6, 2018 July 7, 2018 La Coruña, Spain Madrid, Spain Barcelona, Spain Barcelona, Spain Coliseum de Coruña WiZink Center Palau Sant Jordi Palau Sant Jordi August 3, 2018 August 4, 2018 August 7, 2018 August 8, 2018 August 10, 2018 August 11, 2018 August 14, 2018 August 15, 2018 August 17, 2018 August 18, 2018 August 21, 2018 August 22, 2018 August 24, 2018 August 26, 2018 August 28, 2018 August 31, 2018 September 1, 2018 September 5, 2018 September 6, 2018 Chicago, IL Detroit, MI Toronto, ON Montreal, QB New York, NY Washington, DC Orlando, FL Sunrise, FL Miami, FL Miami, FL Dallas, TX Houston, TX San Antonio, TX Phoenix, AZ Los Angeles, CA Anaheim, CA Las Vegas, NV San Diego, CA San Jose, CA United Center Little Caesars Arena Air Canada Centre Bell Centre Madison Square Garden Capital One Arena Amway Center BB&T Center American Airlines Arena American Airlines Arena American Airlines Center Toyota Center AT&T Center Talking Stick Resort Arena The Forum Honda Center MGM Garden Arena Valley Casino Center SAP Center

