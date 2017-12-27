Shakira postpones ‘El Dorado World Tour;' Texas dates rescheduled

HOUSTON – On the advice of her doctors, Shakira has postponed her U.S. and European legs of her “El Dorado World Tour,” including three shows scheduled in Texas.
Shakira’s doctors have determined that she needs to spend the next few months working towards recovery in order for her vocal cords to be in optimal condition for touring, according to a press release.
Tickets will be valid for the new date in each city or can be refunded at point of purchase if needed.
New dates for both the U.S. and European legs were announced beginning in June 2018. Her Dallas, Houston and San Antonio shows have been rescheduled for Aug. 21, Aug. 22, and Aug. 24, 2018, respectively.
Please see below for all new European and U.S. tour dates.
*NEW U.S. & EUROPEAN DATES – EL DORADO WORLD TOUR
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
June 5, 2018
June 7, 2018
June 9, 2018
|
Cologne, Germany
Antwerp, Belgium
Amsterdam, Netherlands
|
Lanxess Arena
Sportpaleis
Ziggo Dome
|
June 13, 2018
June 14, 2018
|
Paris, France
Paris, France
|
AccorHotels Arena
AccorHotels Arena
|
June 17, 2018
June 19, 2018
June 21, 2018
|
Munich, Germany
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Milan, Italy
|
Olympiahalle
Rockhal
Mediolanum Forum
|
June 22, 2018
June 25, 2018
June 28, 2018
June 30, 2018
|
Zurich, Switzerland
Montpellier, France
Lisbon, Portugal
Bilbao, Spain
|
Hallenstadion
Park&Suites Arena
Altice Arena
Bilbao Exhibition Centre
|
July 1, 2018
July 3, 2018
July 6, 2018
July 7, 2018
|
La Coruña, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona, Spain
|
Coliseum de Coruña
WiZink Center
Palau Sant Jordi
Palau Sant Jordi
|
August 3, 2018
August 4, 2018
August 7, 2018
August 8, 2018
August 10, 2018
August 11, 2018
August 14, 2018
August 15, 2018
August 17, 2018
August 18, 2018
August 21, 2018
August 22, 2018
August 24, 2018
August 26, 2018
August 28, 2018
August 31, 2018
September 1, 2018
September 5, 2018
September 6, 2018
|
Chicago, IL
Detroit, MI
Toronto, ON
Montreal, QB
New York, NY
Washington, DC
Orlando, FL
Sunrise, FL
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX
San Antonio, TX
Phoenix, AZ
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Las Vegas, NV
San Diego, CA
San Jose, CA
|
United Center
Little Caesars Arena
Air Canada Centre
Bell Centre
Madison Square Garden
Capital One Arena
Amway Center
BB&T Center
American Airlines Arena
American Airlines Arena
American Airlines Center
Toyota Center
AT&T Center
Talking Stick Resort Arena
The Forum
Honda Center
MGM Garden Arena
Valley Casino Center
SAP Center
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs