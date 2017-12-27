KVUE
Shakira postpones ‘El Dorado World Tour;' Texas dates rescheduled

December 27, 2017

HOUSTON – On the advice of her doctors, Shakira has postponed her U.S. and European legs of her “El Dorado World Tour,” including three shows scheduled in Texas.

Shakira’s doctors have determined that she needs to spend the next few months working towards recovery in order for her vocal cords to be in optimal condition for touring, according to a press release.

Tickets will be valid for the new date in each city or can be refunded at point of purchase if needed.

New dates for both the U.S. and European legs were announced beginning in June 2018. Her Dallas, Houston and San Antonio shows have been rescheduled for Aug. 21, Aug. 22, and Aug. 24, 2018, respectively.

Please see below for all new European and U.S. tour dates.

*NEW U.S. & EUROPEAN DATES – EL DORADO WORLD TOUR

DATE

CITY

VENUE

June 5, 2018

June 7, 2018

June 9, 2018

Cologne, Germany

Antwerp, Belgium

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Lanxess Arena

Sportpaleis

Ziggo Dome

June 13, 2018

June 14, 2018

Paris, France

Paris, France

AccorHotels Arena

AccorHotels Arena

June 17, 2018

June 19, 2018

June 21, 2018

Munich, Germany

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Milan, Italy

Olympiahalle

Rockhal

Mediolanum Forum

June 22, 2018

June 25, 2018

June 28, 2018

June 30, 2018

Zurich, Switzerland

Montpellier, France

Lisbon, Portugal

Bilbao, Spain

Hallenstadion

Park&Suites Arena

Altice Arena

Bilbao Exhibition Centre

July 1, 2018

July 3, 2018

July 6, 2018

July 7, 2018

La Coruña, Spain

Madrid, Spain

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain

Coliseum de Coruña

WiZink Center

Palau Sant Jordi

Palau Sant Jordi

August 3, 2018

August 4, 2018

August 7, 2018

August 8, 2018

August 10, 2018

August 11, 2018

August 14, 2018

August 15, 2018

August 17, 2018

August 18, 2018

August 21, 2018

August 22, 2018

August 24, 2018

August 26, 2018

August 28, 2018

August 31, 2018

September 1, 2018

September 5, 2018

September 6, 2018

Chicago, IL

Detroit, MI

Toronto, ON

Montreal, QB

New York, NY

Washington, DC

Orlando, FL

Sunrise, FL

Miami, FL

Miami, FL

Dallas, TX

Houston, TX

San Antonio, TX

Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles, CA

Anaheim, CA

Las Vegas, NV

San Diego, CA

San Jose, CA

United Center

Little Caesars Arena

Air Canada Centre

Bell Centre

Madison Square Garden

Capital One Arena

Amway Center

BB&T Center

American Airlines Arena

American Airlines Arena

American Airlines Center

Toyota Center

AT&T Center

Talking Stick Resort Arena

The Forum

Honda Center

MGM Garden Arena

Valley Casino Center

SAP Center

