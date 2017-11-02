'Harry Potter' convention coming to Dallas in 2018

Get ready, "Harry Potter" fans!
LeakyCon 2018, a fan convention dedicated to all things "Harry Potter," will be held at the Hyatt Regency from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12.
The event's website announced Wednesday that Dallas is its 2018 location for the annual celebration of "The Boy Who Lived." This year's convention was held in Dublin, Ireland.
Tickets go on sale Nov.15 at 1 p.m. and range from $59 to $349:
Day Pass: $59: Single-Day Access
- Access to discussions, performances, programs, and panels for one day
- Access to LeakyCon Marketplace for one day
- Access to photography and autograph sessions for one day
- Official program book
General Pass: $149: A Full Weekend of Harry Potter
- Access to panels, programs, performances, and discussions for all three days
- Access to LeakyCon Marketplace for all three days
- Official program book
- Access to celebrity autograph and photography sessions
Marauder Pass: $349: The Ultimate LeakyCon Experience!
- Access to panels, programs, performances, and discussions for all three days
- Access to LeakyCon Marketplace and celebrity autograph and photography sessions for all three days
- Exclusive Marauder merchandise
- Faster check-in
- Official program book
- Reserved seating at LeakyCon Main Stage
- Special liaison
Visit the convention's website for more information.
