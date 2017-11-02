'Harry Potter' convention coming to Dallas in 2018

LeakyCon 2018 (Credit LeakyCon.com)

Get ready, "Harry Potter" fans!

LeakyCon 2018, a fan convention dedicated to all things "Harry Potter," will be held at the Hyatt Regency from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12.

The event's website announced Wednesday that Dallas is its 2018 location for the annual celebration of "The Boy Who Lived." This year's convention was held in Dublin, Ireland.

Tickets go on sale Nov.15 at 1 p.m. and range from $59 to $349:

Day Pass: $59: Single-Day Access

Access to discussions, performances, programs, and panels for one day

Access to LeakyCon Marketplace for one day

Access to photography and autograph sessions for one day

Official program book

General Pass: $149: A Full Weekend of Harry Potter

Access to panels, programs, performances, and discussions for all three days

Access to LeakyCon Marketplace for all three days

Official program book

Access to celebrity autograph and photography sessions

Marauder Pass: $349: The Ultimate LeakyCon Experience!

Access to panels, programs, performances, and discussions for all three days

Access to LeakyCon Marketplace and celebrity autograph and photography sessions for all three days

Exclusive Marauder merchandise

Faster check-in

Official program book

Reserved seating at LeakyCon Main Stage

Special liaison

Visit the convention's website for more information.

