KVUE
Close

No, Willie Nelson is not dead

KVUE 9:08 AM. CDT August 03, 2017

AUSTIN – Contrary the rumors circulating on Twitter on Thursday, Willie Nelson is still alive.

Nelson’s management team confirmed to KVUE that the red-headed stranger has not passed away. The 84-year-old country music juggernaut recently spoke with the Washington Post about politics, marijuana, and what Americans can do to come together.

TAP HERE for Willie Nelson’s website.

© 2017 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories