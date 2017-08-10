The best public high school in Texas is right here in Austin

Graduation College School Degree Successful Concept (Photo: Rawpixel Ltd, Rawpixel Ltd.)

The Austin Independent School District’s Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) ranks No. 1 among public high schools in Texas, according to Niche.com, a provider of rankings, reviews, and statistics about schools and communities.

On its website, the Austin district says that “LASA offers a world-class education, rigorous curriculum and robust hands-on learning opportunities.” LASA shares a campus with LBJ High School.

“By recruiting the most academically advanced students from public and private middle schools throughout the city, LASA is a diverse magnet school with scholars from every ZIP code in Austin,” the Austin district says.

Not far behind the Liberal Arts and Science Academy on the Niche list, at No. 3, is the Eanes Independent School District’s Westlake High School. In the No. 6 spot is the Round Rock Independent School District’s Westwood High School.

