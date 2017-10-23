Students protest bullying of gay student at Maine High School

Students line Webber Road Monday morning outside of York High School to protest bullying.

YORK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Parents and students at York High School are protesting because they say their school is not doing enough to protect a gay student from being bullied.

Dozens of students opted out of going into school Monday morning and instead held signs saying 'Be Kind' and 'You Are Beautiful' across from the school.

York High School students and their parents said their peer has been bullied so badly that they have called school administrators to complain.

Some students say the bullying has not eased up.

Students line Webber Rd outside York HS holding signs that say "Be Kind" and "You Are Beautiful" pic.twitter.com/wE7m9zSHzM — Katie Bavoso (@KatieBavoso) October 23, 2017

Students told NEWS CENTER they are not just protesting the bullying of this one student but of any student facing bullying. The York students also say they are standing in support of LGBTQ acceptance.

NEWS CENTER has reached out to York High School administrators but has not heard back yet.

This story will be updated.

