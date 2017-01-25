Senator: Lack of black presence on UT System Board problematic

Horizontal image University of Texas at Austin clock tower. (Photo: nkbimages/Getty Images, (c) nkbimages)

TEXAS - Currently, the University of Texas Board of Regents does not have an African American regent. And when three new regents assume their posts on Feb. 1, the ratio will remain the same.

On Monday, Abbott appointed Janiece Longoria, Kevin Eltife and Rad Weaver to six-year terms on the University of Texas System Board of Regents.

State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) said in a statement that despite his speaking with Gov. Abbott's office "on several occasions asking that he consider diversifying his appointments to UT's Board of Regents, the three Regents that he appointed ... did not reflect my nor the African American community's request."

Of the 242 regents who have served on the UT System Board during its 100-year history, three have been African American, West said. Dr. Zan Wesley Holmes Jr., the first appointed African-American, served starting in 1991. Judith Craven served from 2001 through November 2007, and Prentice L. Gary served from 2007 to 2013.

West plans on discussing the lack of African-American presence on the regents board at a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

"As Texas continues into the 21st Century economy and demographic trends persist, diversity will become more and more critical as changing populations represent our society and the workforce of the future," West said. "There is room at the table for the viewpoints of the many faces and ethnicities that are part of a population that is urban, rural and suburban and reflective of all walks of life."

