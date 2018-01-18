Round Rock ISD students will have to make up missed time due to winter storm

School bus sign (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Thinkstock)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - The school year will be a bit longer for Round Rock students.

Round Rock ISD is at a deficit of the total instruction minutes required by the state of Texas. The school district said they will have to use one of the bad weather makeup days on May 29, 2018, designated on the Round Rock ISD calendar.

Due to the late start of the school year caused by Hurricane Harvey and the most recent winter storm, Round Rock ISD won't have enough instruction minutes to complete the school year unless the day is made up.

The House Bill 2610 requires 180 days of instruction and requires districts to operate for a minimum of 75,600 minutes a school year. The bill also states that schools are allowed to make up lost school days due to closures caused by disasters and weather.

Jenny LaCoste-Caputo, the Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations for Round Rock ISD stated, “This gives us the option of adjusting the school day, if absolutely necessary, in the event we have more closures due to extreme weather and run out of designated makeup days,” she continued, “Please know that the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We closely monitor weather and road conditions when warranted and consult with emergency leaders around the region when making a decision on late starts and closures. Thank you for your patience and your support of Round Rock ISD schools”

For more information please visit the Round Rock ISD website.

