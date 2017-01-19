Round Rock ISD eyes bond package, survey shows strong voter support

Round Rock ISD (Photo: RRISD)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - Round Rock Independent School District is considering adding a bond package to the May ballot. With the rapid growth of the district, officials believe it's sorely needed.

A new survey shows voters tend to agree, with 75 percent of those surveyed saying they would vote 'yes' on a bond measure. The survey polled 302 registered voters and 120 municipal voters.

One of the big ticket items would be a new high school to alleviate overcrowding at Round Rock High School, which could have has many as 4,000 students by 2021. The district is also considering an aquatic center for students to train and compete. A majority of those polled were in favor (46.5 percent ‘somewhat support’ and 28.7 percent ‘strongly support’). Important structural and safety updates are also needed -- such as HVAC systems, flooring, roofing, plumbing, fire protection and electrical systems.

“Also, our district went through a strategic plan where they identified key innovative school projects,” explained Corey Ryan with RRISD. “Some of those projects included new facilities, and large capital investments -- including a career technical high school, an early childhood center, an early college high school facility, and a health professions high school facility as well.”

Depending on the bond amount, it would raise property taxes between $5 and $10 per month. Of those polled who support the bond, 75 percent would support the $5 rise. That number dipped to 64 percent at the $10 prospect.

The school board plans to go over the survey results during their regular meeting Thursday. Board members have until Feb. 17 to call for the bond. The election is May 6.

GO HERE for more on the bond and proposed projects.

