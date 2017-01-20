Pflugerville ISD approves boundary changes for 2017-18 school year

System.Xml.XmlNode[] (Photo: (AP Images))

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS - Pflugerville ISD’s Board of Trustees has approved boundary changes to accommodate Weiss High and Vernagene Mott Elementary Schools when they are scheduled to open in fall 2017.

The final proposal includes having Weiss High’s boundary including all of the existing Cele Middle School zona and a portion of Dessau Middle School previously zoned to Hendrickson High. Mott Elementary’s boundary includes portions of Riojas and Rowe Lane Elementary Schools. Additional adjustments have been made to existing boundaries for schools that are at or over capacity.

The board unanimously approved the changes after two months of community input sessions, which were taken into account in the decision. PfISD said current fourth and seventh graders will be allowed to remain at their current campus for their last year at the school. Sophomores and juniors at Hendrickson who are in Weiss High’s boundaries will continue to attend Hendrickson. Weiss High will open with 800-900 students in the first year, made up of only freshmen and sophomores.

GO HERE to see the final boundary alignment proposals from Pflugerville ISD.

