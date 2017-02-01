PEC offering more than $100K in scholarships

Pedernales Electric Cooperative logo. (Photo: Pedernales Electric Cooperative)

JOHNSON CITY, TEXAS - Pedernales Electric Cooperative is again offering $100,000 in scholarships to eligible high school and home-schooled seniors in its service area.

The scholarships, which range from $2,500 to $10,000, can be used to pay expenses at any accredited university, college, junior college, technical school or trade school, PEC said.

“We believe in the power of education and are committed to helping our future leaders grow,”

said Alyssa Clemsen-Roberts, PEC vice president of communications and business services. “Our scholarship program is one way we recognize our responsibility to support the communities we serve.”

Scholarship recipients must be at the 12th grade level through public, private or home-schooled education, and their parent or guardian must be a PEC member. PEC said recipients will be selected based on their applications, including an essay, academic performance, community involvement, extracurricular activities and financial need. This year’s essay prompt asks students:

What are some of the biggest challenges teenagers see in their community? What changes or programs would you implement to improve the community in which you live?

In addition to the $100,000 in scholarships, PEC is offering a scholarship to the Northwest Lineman College as part of their performance at the 2016 Texas Lineman’s Rodeo. That scholarship – valued at $15,750 – covers tuition and tools at the college for one person. The PEC Rodeo Team Scholarship is available to a high school or home-schooled senior who is interested in entering the lineworker profession and whose parent or guardian is a PEC member.

Applications must be submitted by March 24 for both scholarships. GO HERE for more information about the scholarships offered by PEC.

