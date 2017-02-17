Holdsworth Center names proposed site near Lake Austin

Conceptual rendering of the Holdsworth Center. (Photo: Holdsworth Center/Lake Flato)

AUSTIN - The Holdsworth Center announced it is looking at a site on Lake Austin to be home to its school leadership institute.

The site, along RM 2222 near the Pennybacker Bridge, includes around 44 acres of lakefront property. The center said it only plans to develop 8.8 acres of the approved 9.3 acres to achieve water quality goals.

H-E-B Chairman and CEO Charles Butt named the center for his mother, which has the goal of supporting and developing school leaders to improve the quality of education in Texas.

“We are excited about the possibility to move forward with plans to establish the future site of the Holdsworth Center in a location that will inspire creativity and innovative learning,” said Kate Rogers, Executive Vice President of the Holdsworth Center. “When school leaders visit the campus, our hope is that the serene setting will provide the perfect backdrop for leadership development and inspired teamwork to take place.”

The center noted that the property is currently owned by the Mueller family and subject to Lake Austin single family residential zoning. It plans to submit an application to the City of Austin in March to secure a Planned Unit Development (PUD) designation.

“We’ve had the opportunity to meet with many of the neighbors surrounding the proposed site, and are encouraged by their support of our mission and the positive impact the Holdsworth Center will have on the future of public education for our state,” said Rogers.

San Antonio-based Lake Flato is designing the campus, and plans “will maintain the existing character of the hillside and preserve the more than 100 Heritage trees on the site.” Traffic improvements are also planned along RM 2222, along with onsite lodging for participants in the leadership programs.

“Our ultimate goal is to establish a world-class training and leadership retreat center that provides an immersive experience for participants, while preserving more than 20 acres of beautiful hill country land and creating something in which our public school leaders and the Austin community can take great pride,” Rogers said.

GO HERE to learn more about the Holdsworth Center.

