Hays CISD Board calls for $250M bond election

KYLE, TEXAS - Hays CISD’s Board of Trustees adopted an order Monday calling for a May 6 bond election to fund several projects, including a third high school and two elementary schools for the district.

Voters will receive two propositions on the ballot. Proposition one would fund the three schools with a price tag of $189.85 million while the $60.15 million proposition two would fund facilities and equipment for a number of student programs and upgrades to infrastructure.

“This process began about a year ago with the selection of the location for the third high school, should voters approve its construction with this bond package,” said Hays CISD Public Information Officer Tim Savoy in a release. “The Board empaneled a citizens’ committee to determine the location of the high school in advance of this bond initiative so that the district could get a head start on the project. The preliminary site work will allow the district to open the school in 2019 instead of 2020, if it passes.”

The Growth Impact Committee worked for several months to reach a consensus on projects for the board to consider, the district said.

Hays CISD’s current high school population is 5,330, well above the functional capacity of 4,600. The district is expecting the high school population to be more than 6,200 in the 2019-20 school year and near 6,400 for the 2020-21 school year.

“We needed a third comprehensive high school when we put together our 2014 bond, but we didn’t have the bond financial capacity to build it at that time,” said Savoy. “With our growth, and with the work of our finance and operations departments in refunding previous bonds, we now have that capacity.”

Hays CISD added that if approved, the 2017 bond proposal would not require the Board of Trustees to change or increase the current school district tax rate.

Proposition one does not list a location for the proposed third high school as of Feb. 14, but states the building would be 413,500 square feet and cost approximately $122 million. The two elementary schools would be 115,000 square feet, with a price tag of nearly $34 million each. One school would be built on High Road to relieve overcrowding at schools in the southern and eastern areas of the district, while the other would be built to replace Buda Elementary School. The lower portion of Buda Elementary is close to Onion Creek and has flooded twice in recent years.

The largest portion of proposition two would be for a new transportation facility to accommodate the district’s growing bus fleet.

