Cedar Park school for Autistic students forced to close

CEDAR PARK - The Hector Ponce Academy for autistic children remains closed after two donors backed out of their $100,000 commitment.

That's according to the Ponce Academy owner Tina Ponce, who opened the school in August. She said she got the call on Dec. 26.

"We had to figure out what we were going to do...I was devastated," said Ponce.

So were parents.

Evelyn Kelley told KVUE, "I cried for a few days."

So did Darcy Madsen.

"I cried when I found out that she was going to have to close the doors," said Madsen.

Many parents reacted strongly to the news because their children had already been to several other schools, some public and some private. However, they didn't work out.

At Ponce Academy, students learn in unconventional ways. They get more one on one time with teachers. And receive therapy.

"The teachers worked really hard, they do whatever is in their power to make sure they could get the children what they needed," said 11-year-old Dane Madsen.

Madsen didn't do well in public schools. He was kicked out of several for misbehaving. His mother said public schools aren't equipped for autistic children.

Dane said they had "big classrooms, it's really noisy."

Parents say the Ponce Academy has changed their lives.

Evelyn Kelley has a 17-year-old son who didn't speak before attending Ponce.

"The big difference is that John will now say hello. He will spontaneously say hello. John was never doing any spontaneous talking until the three months he attended this school. That is very amazing," said Kelley.

Ponce has reached out to the business community, hoping for help. But time is running out.

"We've got enough to keep afloat until the end of the month and then, of course, the Academy will have to dissolve," said Gary Massey, a Board Member with Autism Awakening.

That would force parents to once again find new schools for their children.

