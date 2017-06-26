Austin ISD passes billion dollar bond proposal

Austin ISD (Photo: Austin ISD)

AUSTIN - Austin ISD passed the billion dollar bond they've been debating for weeks Monday night.

The grand total equals $1,050,984,000. Although the total exceeds a billion, district officials stressed they achieved their goal without raising the tax base in Austin.

After hearing dozens of parents and community members, the board kept their list of items from the last meeting. It includes 16 new, or modernized campuses - along with dozens of smaller changes.

It designates $70 million dollars to begin construction on new facilities for the Ann Richards school and an additional almost $60 million to start construction on a new "NorthEast" middle school.

The board also passed an amendment that any leftover funds would go towards schools with overcrowding issues.

Voters will get the chance to pass the bond proposal in November.

Find the full list of bond items here.

