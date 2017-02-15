AISD Board of Trustees to consider 'safe zones' resolution

Austin ISD (Photo: Austin ISD)

AUSTIN - In the past week alone, students at Del Valle High School and Austin's Lanier High School have walked out of class to take a stand in solidarity with the immigrant community. Now, schools are facing pressure to stand up for their students.

Austin Independent School District's Board of Trustees is considering a "safe zones" resolution for Monday's agenda. A final version of the agenda will be made public Friday.

This comes after Education Austin, the district's employee union, introduced the resolution Wednesday that would allow students to seek assistance and information at school about immigration law enforcement.

The resolution follows a legal notice given to Austin ISD teachers on Monday. They were notified they cannot hand out immigration information packets.

Board member Paul Saldana said he is "perplexed" regarding that decision.

"I'm on the Board of Trustees, and I have yet to be consulted by the superintendent," said Saldana. "I think this requires a full board conversation. And if the superintendent has any concerns, my expectation and hope would be that he discuss that with the policymakers and people on the Board of Trustees."

The resolution is asking board members to allow students to get the immigration information only if it interferes with their learning. Education Austin stood with district trustees, along with city and state officials in support of the effort outside Lanier High School Wednesday.

"What there can be no doubt about, is that our children are legally welcome and safe in our schools," said state representative for House District 49 Gina Hinojosa. "This is not because of the benevolence of our superintendent and our school trustees. It is because it is a fundamental right that these students have."

Following Education Austin's calls for action, AISD provided a joint statement from Superintendent Paul Cruz and board president Kendall Pace.

It reads in part: "We find strength in our diversity and know that the student experience is enhanced because of the many cultures, ethnicities and backgrounds ... We have heard the concerns from our families and staff. We will continue to provide and update information for our campus staff to assist them in better serving our students."

Austin ISD also said there won't be a public hearing Monday on the resolution but concerned parents can email the district at trustees@austinisd.org

