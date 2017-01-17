ACC Pinnacle campus closed for ‘weather-related repairs'

ACC (Photo: KVUE)

Austin Community College said its Pinnacle Campus will be closed through Friday as crews repair “weather-related” water damage in the campus’ south stairway.

A release from the school states classes and events on the campus will be canceled through the repairs, and that there will be limited student services on campus. Students needing additional assistance can visit other ACC campuses or use online services.

The closure only affects ACC’s Pinnacle Campus. All other campuses are open on a regular schedule.

