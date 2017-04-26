3 more AISD high schools get approval to start early college program

AISD (Photo: AISD)

AUSTIN - Hundreds of high school students at three Austin Independent School District campuses will have the opportunity to earn up to 60 hours of college credit before graduating during the 2017-2018 school year.

Wednesday, AISD announced that Crockett, Eastside Memorial and Lanier High School will join LBJ, Reagan and Travis High Schools in adapting early college education programs.

The Texas Education Agency said the schools will have one year to prove that they can implement the program successfully.

The early college education program is free and partners with Austin Community College. Students can earn an associate degree after successfully completing the program.

AISD said LBJ, Reagan and Travis High Schools, who already completed one school year of the program, are approved to continue on next year.

Learn more information about the program here.

