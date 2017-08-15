Four Austin ISD schools fail to meet TEA academic standards

AUSTIN – Four Austin ISD schools failed to meet Texas accountability standards, according to the latest ratings released by the Texas Education Agency on Tuesday.

Burnet, Martin and Mendez Middle Schools, along with Govalle Elementary School, all received ratings of “Improvement Required,” according to TEA data. The current system rates districts and campuses either as “Meets Standards” or “Improvement Required,” but the agency will begin using its A-F rating system in 2018.

"To earn a rating of Met Standard or Met Alternative Standard, a campus or district must meet the target on either Student Achievement (Index 1) or Student Progress (Index 2) – plus meet the targets on Closing Performance Gaps (Index 3) and Postsecondary Readiness (Index 4)," the TEA said of its ratings.

According to KVUE’s partners at the Austin American-Statesman, this is the fourth consecutive year that Mendez failed to meet standards. Under a 2015 law, the state could close a school if it fails to meet requirements for five consecutive years and could replace the school board with an outside board of managers.

Overall, 89.4 percent of Texas campuses were rated as meeting standards this year, with around four percent requiring improvement. TAP HERE for more information about ratings from the Texas Education Agency.

Austin ISD will hold a media briefing at 1:30 p.m. This story will be updated with more information.

