Abbott, Patrick to give keynotes at public charter school rally

AUSTIN - Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Land Commissioner George P. Bush will give keynote speeches at the Texas Public Charter Schools Rally on Wednesday at the Texas Capitol.

The Texas Charter Schools Association (TCSA) said the rally will have around 2,000 public charter school students, parents, teachers, leaders and advocates from campuses across Texas. The rally will start at 12:30 p.m.

“Every child in Texas must have the opportunity to attend the school that’s right for them regardless of their zip code,” said Abbott in the TCSA release. “As Governor I will work to provide our children with the best education possible by expanding and improving charter schools in Texas. Access to a quality education is not a political issue, and Texans must come together to make sure no child is deprived of a quality education.”

“As your Land Commissioner, a former teacher, and most importantly, a parent, I am proud to join the Texas Charter Schools Association and the supporters of this important movement to provide additional options for parents and students,” said Bush in the release. “I stand with those who trust Texans with the opportunity to choose what school is best for their children and I do so for one very simple, but profound reason: I believe that when we give parents a choice, we give students a chance. A chance at a better education, a better life and a better future. A good education shouldn’t be limited to where you live -- the American Dream must be real and available to every child.”

TCSA represents public charter schools at more than 600 campuses in Texas, and says public charter schools are part of Texas’ public school system. TCSA held the first such rally during the 2009 legislative session.

